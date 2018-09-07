Aaron Donald will have no limitation on snap count

AP

Aaron Donald will have only six practices under his belt when he takes the field Monday night, but coach Sean McVay declared the defensive tackle “ready to go.”

“There’s not going to be any limit on his snap count,” McVay said, via Myles Simmons of the team website.

Donald missed the 2017 season opener after ending a contract holdout the day before the game. He still made 11 sacks and won defensive player of the year.

Donald and the Rams reached agreement on a six-year, $135 million contract last week, getting him back with his teammates in plenty of time for him to knock off the rust.

“Obviously, it’s great to have Aaron back,” Rams defensive coordinator Wade Philips said. “He’s a tremendous player.”

In Week Two last season, which came eight days after he reported, Donald played 48 of 71 defensive snaps.

The Rams might not have inside linebacker Mark Barron on Monday as he continues to deal with an Achilles issue from last season. Ramik Wilson could start in Barron’s place.