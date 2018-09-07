Alshon Jeffery thinks he’s a few weeks away from returning

Getty Images

The Eagles played without wide receiver Alshon Jeffery on Thursday night and a recent report said they’ll be without him in Week Two as well.

Jeffery, who had shoulder surgery in February, suggested it will be a while beyond that before he’s back in the lineup. Jeffery said he has more visits to doctors ahead of him and nodded when Jenny Vrentas of SI.com asked if he’s still a few weeks out.

“Some days I feel great, and some days … a shoulder injury is pretty tough,” Jeffery said.

Jeffery threw with quarterback Carson Wentz before the game and there was a report on Thursday that Wentz is also multiple weeks away from a return to action. Eagles coach Doug Pederson didn’t comment on that report after the 18-12 win over the Falcons, but it looks like the makeup of the offense in the opener may remain in place for a while longer.