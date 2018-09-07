Antonio Brown trying to head off family feud over Le’Veon Bell

September 7, 2018
The Steelers ongoing saga with running back Le'Veon Bell took an unusual turn this week, when other players began speaking out against another player.

That was enough to concern coach Mike Tomlin, who admitted it could be a distraction if the players who are on hand allowed it to be.

On Friday, wide receiver Antonio Brown tried to calm things down a bit, pointing out that Bell would eventually come home.

No one wins when the family feuds,” Brown said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “At the end of the day, we’re family. We want the best for him. That’s what it’s all about. It’s not about pointing fingers and fighting among each other. We are a core group that should respect and love each other regardless of the situation.”

When asked if Bell was still a member of the family, Brown replied: “When he comes, we’ll be a part.”

Not everyone was so magnanimous this week, as a number of offensive lineman aired their gripes. They thought — because Bell said so — that he was reporting this week to sign his $14.5 million franchise tag. But Bell didn’t show up, and his agent gave interviews which suggested concerns about his workload entering another contract year.

Bell’s giving away $855,000 each week he doesn’t show up. That would buy a lot of food for the next family gathering.

21 responses to “Antonio Brown trying to head off family feud over Le’Veon Bell

  4. Can understand the players frustration with Mr. Bell. What a waste of an excellent running back and a great organization. How much money isn’t enough for a football player.

  5. It’s become a fascinating story
    Can’t help but wonder what his plan is….in the long run, it seems to me that the best thing he can do is show up & play hard, but apparently he doesn’t think so

  8. The pittsburgh steelers veteran leadership is like
    a Carnival Cruise ship with a balsa wood rudder.

    Toot! Toot!!

  11. I’m still guessing that Bell told players he’d report and then didn’t. Only reason I can see that reaction from players.

    Brown is a diva too, just keeps it under the radar better.

  12. Steelers still look like an excellent team without him.

    If he doesn’t show up tomorrow and holds out the first game, this may go on for quite some time. All the team can do is its best to ignore the situation and play with the guys who are there.

    Steelers fans seem pretty high on James Conner. If he has a great game that more than anything else stands the best chance of driving Bell back into the fold. If he has a bad game then I expect Bell to continue holding out. If Conner has multiple great games Bell will have put himself in a zero leverage position.

  14. They need to trade him. He will never run hard for them…nor should he. The Steelers have disrespected him.

    So $14,ooo,ooo is being disrespectful………really and what universe are you from?

  15. steelcurtainn says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:19 pm
    We areeee family!

    Steeler nation!
    ———————
    He wasn’t talking about you or your imaginary “family.”

  16. red says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:22 pm
    As if Brown cares. He cried like a baby and got his money. Bell is simply doing the same thing.

    Unlike Bell, Brown never held out and showed up to work every single day. Steelers dont reward players who dont show up.

  17. daburgher says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:51 pm
    Also Brown doesnt have the injury history and off field issues that Bell has.

  18. Any player who’s upset with Bell isn’t the brightest. If he makes more money, then that means it’ll be a trickle-down effect for you. After watching what happened to DeMarco Murray, I’d be very cautious about my touches as a running back, especially as one who doesn’t have a secure job.

  20. They should have paid this guy. He put it on film over and over again. I blame the Steelers not Bell on this one.

