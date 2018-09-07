Bears extend nose tackle Eddie Goldman’s deal

September 7, 2018
The Bears have money to spend, and they’re going to spend it shoring up a young defense.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears have agreed to a four-year extension with nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

The deal’s worth $42 million, with $25 million in guarantees.

That’s a strong deal for a run-stopper, but the Bears clearly feel like they have a solid core in place worth investing in.

After trading for pass-rusher Khalil Mack and making him the highest-paid defensive player in the league, they now have a solid group in place and under contract.

With Goldman (their 2015 second-rounder) and first-rounders Leonard Floyd and Roquan Smith and Kyle Fuller, it’s an ascending defense that should allow quarterback Mitchell Trubisky time to develop.

7 responses to "Bears extend nose tackle Eddie Goldman's deal

  2. He’s a sneaky good player when healthy. He, Akiem Hicks and Roy Robertson Harris give the Bears some huge and very athletic bodies that can grind down the other team’s OL over the course of a game. I’m glad they got this deal done.

  3. Good Lord, Ginny McCaskey it making it rain up at Halas Hall! Next on the docket, safety Adrian Amos? I say hold off. He’s got the ball skills of Ellen Degeneres.

  4. This guy is not even that good. Pace is a moron. Wow. It’s like he’;s trying to get fired.

    He’s showing all the signs:

    1. Wildly overpay for a FA or trade.
    2. Trade up for a QB you may need to pay 25 mil per to in 3 years, even if not that good.
    3. Overrate a solid player in house you drafted, to make it seem like you’ve done a good job drafting and developing since taking over.

    I am the same age as this guy and I can guarantee you I would have done a better job so far.

    You build with draft picks, not trade acquistions you immediately overpay for, both with draft capital and price.

    Holy mackerel.

    Now, if this is all the McCaskeys, then fine. I would not take a job unless the owner was 100% out of my way, otherwise it cannot work.

  6. BlackhawksBob says:
    September 7, 2018 at 1:36 pm
    Trying to win before Virginia McCaskey Halas dies

    ———————–

    That’s sort of what it looks like from the outside. So, if Pace is doing what they are telling him, fine, but it won’t work. It’s never worked.

    Throwing away picks and overpaying as you try to build a base, simply does not work, and teams stay mired in cap hells for years. Look at the Jets. Look at numerous teams.

  7. When has a nose tackle ever been worth this? News to me.

    55 career tackles, 8.5 career sacks, injured most of 2016. What am I missing? Seems like they are projecting a huge breakout season.



