Bears extend nose tackle Eddie Goldman’s deal

The Bears have money to spend, and they’re going to spend it shoring up a young defense.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears have agreed to a four-year extension with nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

The deal’s worth $42 million, with $25 million in guarantees.

That’s a strong deal for a run-stopper, but the Bears clearly feel like they have a solid core in place worth investing in.

After trading for pass-rusher Khalil Mack and making him the highest-paid defensive player in the league, they now have a solid group in place and under contract.

With Goldman (their 2015 second-rounder) and first-rounders Leonard Floyd and Roquan Smith and Kyle Fuller, it’s an ascending defense that should allow quarterback Mitchell Trubisky time to develop.