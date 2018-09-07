Brent Grimes is doubtful after straining his groin Friday

Getty Images

Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes strained his groin Friday, and the team lists him as doubtful for the season opener against Drew Brees and the Saints.

Grimes had not appeared on the injury report this week.

Compounding matters, cornerback De'Vante Harris is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Tampa Bay is expected to start rookie Carlton Davis opposite Vernon Hargreaves. They also have Ryan Smith and M.J. Stewart.

The Bucs already ruled out defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf), and they list tackle Donovan Smith (hamstring) as questionable.