Browns to shuffle line in advance of opener

For most of the preseason, the Browns had left guard Joel Bitonio working at left tackle, opting for experience when it came to replacing Joe Thomas.

But on the eve of the opener, they’ve opted to leave Bitonio in his regular spot.

The Browns announced that Desmond Harrison would start at left tacle, allowing Bitonio to slide back inside.

Harrison, an undrafted rookie from West Georgia (via Texas), faces a tall task in the opener against the Steelers, and Browns coach Hue Jackson said that made it a difficult decision.

The Browns had moved Bitonio outside and were working with second-rounder Austin Corbett at left guard for much of the preseason, but Corbett’s now headed to the bench.