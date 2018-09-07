Cardinals G.M. still wants to do a deal with David Johnson

Getty Images

David Johnson‘s about to embark on a contract year, as perhaps one of the most underpaid players in the NFL.

His boss is still trying to fix that.

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim said during an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 this morning that he’s still working on a number of fronts to try to improve his roster.

Asked specifically about Johnson, he said there’s a “constant dialogue” and that he hopes a deal can still be done.

When asked if he was waiting for Johnson to prove he was healthy (after he missed most of last year with a wrist injury), Keim replied: “Not at all. I’m convinced David is the guy we want to keep as a core member of this team.”

Johnson’s scheduled to make $1.88 million this year, the final year of his rookie contract. He led the league with 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns in 2016, which is why the Cardinals would be wise to take care of him, as they go into a season with Sam Bradford at quarterback (which could lead to the debut of rookie Josh Rosen).

Of course, Keim might have had more time to work on the project, if not for his five-week suspension following an extreme DUI arrest.