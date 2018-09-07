Chris Long: It came down to red zone last year, it came down to red zone this year

Getty Images

The Falcons made five trips into the red zone during Thursday night’s game against the Eagles and they came away from those trips with nine points.

In an 18-12 win, the three trips that resulted in zero points loomed quite large. They also provided a reminder of the way the Eagles beat the Falcons in the playoffs last season right down to Julio Jones‘ inability to come up with a game-winning touchdown catch on the final play of the game.

Eagles defensive end Chris Long said it felt just like that previous game outside of being hotter.

“It’s big,” Long said, via a transcript of his postgame comments. “The guys in the back end played well in the red zone. It’s something that we pride ourselves on. It came down to the red zone last year. It came down to the red zone this year. At the beginning we were a little porous and we tightened up when it counted and that ends up being the difference in the game.”

Linebacker Jordan Hicks, who didn’t play in that playoff game due to injury, blew up a running play on fourth down near the end zone to repel Atlanta’s opening drive. He said after the game that the defense has “confidence that as long as we have a blade of grass, we’re going to defend them.” A two-game sample size says that confidence is well founded when Atlanta is on the other side.