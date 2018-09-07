Chris Long: It came down to red zone last year, it came down to red zone this year

Posted by Josh Alper on September 7, 2018, 6:27 AM EDT
The Falcons made five trips into the red zone during Thursday night’s game against the Eagles and they came away from those trips with nine points.

In an 18-12 win, the three trips that resulted in zero points loomed quite large. They also provided a reminder of the way the Eagles beat the Falcons in the playoffs last season right down to Julio Jones‘ inability to come up with a game-winning touchdown catch on the final play of the game.

Eagles defensive end Chris Long said it felt just like that previous game outside of being hotter.

“It’s big,” Long said, via a transcript of his postgame comments. “The guys in the back end played well in the red zone. It’s something that we pride ourselves on. It came down to the red zone last year. It came down to the red zone this year. At the beginning we were a little porous and we tightened up when it counted and that ends up being the difference in the game.”

Linebacker Jordan Hicks, who didn’t play in that playoff game due to injury, blew up a running play on fourth down near the end zone to repel Atlanta’s opening drive. He said after the game that the defense has “confidence that as long as we have a blade of grass, we’re going to defend them.” A two-game sample size says that confidence is well founded when Atlanta is on the other side.

6 responses to “Chris Long: It came down to red zone last year, it came down to red zone this year

  1. The Falcons tried to be the Eagles in the red zone and came up short. If they come away with field goals they probably win the game.

    You could tell most of the guys on offense hadn’t played in preseason on both sides. Teams that start the season 0-1 should reconsider their stance that the most important thing is being healthy for game 1. The most important thing is being ready for game 1. If the Falcons weren’t as inept on offense as the Eagles, this could’ve been uglier.

  2. The Eagles D is good but there’s no way the Eagles will repeat last year’s success, even with Wentz. The trick plays are getting old and Wentz is going to dive bomb once he gets out there this season.

  3. Tired of hearing about if Julio caught the ball in the divisional round. Had he caught the ball, it wouldn’t have counted. Look at where his foot landed on the white line. Would have been put of bounds

  4. You go with a seam to the back of the Julio double team or get someone running under the double team, but the jump ball thing doesn’t work.

