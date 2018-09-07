Could more money lure Le’Veon Bell back?

Getty Images

The Steelers can’t sign running Le'Veon Bell to a long-term deal, and they can’t trade him to a team that would do the same. By rule, the franchise-tagged tailback cannot sign a multi-year contract until the 2018 regular season ends.

That said, the Steelers could address Bell’s concerns about being overworked on a one-year rental by paying a higher rental fee. Nothing in the labor deal prevents the Steelers from offering Bell more than the $14.54 million he’s due to make on his franchise tender. So if the Steelers want to lure Bell back sooner than later, they can (and maybe should) offer him more money for the privilege of giving him another 406 touches, like they did a year ago.

They also could trade Bell to a team that would pay him more than $14.54 million this year, if Bell is willing to participate in what would be a sign-and-trade-type of arrangement.

The Steelers have shown no inclination to do that, opting instead to play the waiting game with Bell. The question then becomes whether Bell is willing to deny himself the ability to play football — and to make $855,000 per week — in the name of preserving his ability to earn more next year. Ultimately, however, he’ll need to show up by the Tuesday after Week 10, if he wants to ensure his ability to hit the open market next year.

By then, maybe James Conner will have become (as predicted by Maurkice Pouncey) a star, possibly prompting the Steelers to rescind the tender and move on.

However it plays out, the two sides seems to be entrenched in their current assessments of the situation. The reality remains, however, that either side could change its thinking in the blink of an eye, resulting in Bell coming back for the balance or the season, or Bell accelerating the timeline for what seems to be an inevitable departure in 2019.