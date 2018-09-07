Cowboys place Parker Ehinger on injured reserve

AP

The Cowboys made a trade with the Chiefs last week to acquire guard Parker Ehinger in order to improve their depth on the offensive line, but Ehinger’s stay on the active roster turned out to be a short one.

The Cowboys announced on Friday that Ehinger has been placed on injured reserve. Ehinger injured his knee in practice on Wednesday.

Former Texans guard Xavier Su'a-Filo worked out for the Cowboys on Thursday, but the team went a different direction when it came to filling the open roster spot.

They signed Kadeem Edwards instead. Edwards spent last year on the practice squad and made the initial 53-man roster this year before being waived after the Cowboys claimed Adam Redmond.

Redmond, Edwards and Cameron Fleming are the reserve offensive linemen in Dallas as long as center Travis Frederick remains out of action.