DeVante Parker listed as doubtful for Sunday

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker was able to get on the practice field Friday for a limited session, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be on the field against the Titans this weekend.

The Dolphins listed Parker as doubtful to play in the season opener. He’s the only Miami player with an injury designation for the opening weekend.

Parker broke his right middle finger a few weeks ago. Word this week was that he’s made substantial progress in his recovery, but it looks like the best he can hope for is a spot in the lineup come Week Two.

Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant and Tanner McEvoy will handle receiving duties until Parker gets the green light to return.