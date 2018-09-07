Doug Pederson won’t comment on report Carson Wentz will miss several more weeks

Getty Images

The Eagles found a way in the second half to get just enough of an offensive spark to outscore the Falcons. The Eagles may need more of it in the coming games.

Before Thursday night’s regular-season opener, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that starter Carson Wentz isn’t expected to play for a few more weeks. After the game, Eagles coach Doug Pederson was asked about the news.

“You know what, I’ve seen it, but I’m going to investigate that a little bit more and see where and why and when that came out,” Pederson told reporters. “But I’m not going to comment too much more on it.”

Rapoport’s Saturday report that Nick Foles would start on Thursday sparked Pederson’s tense press conference on Sunday, during which he blamed the media generally for “putting words in [his] mouth” and otherwise disclosing something Pederson had hoped to keep secret.

Regardless of whether Wentz will miss several more weeks, he looked to be laboring a bit during pregame workouts, with the left leg (wrapped in heavy brace) not yet able to do everything the left leg needs to do during the various running and agility drills that Wentz was engaging in. Multiple knowledge football types who saw Wentz working out agreed that he isn’t ready to play, and may not be for some time.