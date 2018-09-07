Eagles activate Nigel Bradham, Deiondre Hall

Getty Images

With linebacker Nigel Bradham and safety Deiondre Hall done serving their one-game suspensions, the Eagles activated both to their active roster.

The team announced it cut safety Tre Sullivan in a corresponding move. Sullivan was charged with a lost fumble against the Falcons in the season opener when his foot touched a punt.

The Eagles were at 52 players before the moves, having placed receiver Mack Hollins on injured reserve before Thursday night’s season opener.

Bradham started 31 games over the past two seasons for the Eagles, making 186 tackles, three sacks, one interception and 13 pass breakups.

The Eagles traded for Hall last week. He appeared in 10 games and made seven tackles in his two seasons with Chicago.