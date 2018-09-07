Eric Berry “probably won’t” play this week, per Andy Reid

Getty Images

The Chiefs have rebuilt their secondary this offseason, and they’ll be without a cornerstone this week.

According to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, safety Eric Berry “probably won’t” play this week, according to coach Andy Reid.

Berry is officially listed as doubtful because of the heel soreness that has kept him off the field all preseason. Berry is still recovering from the torn Achilles suffered in the opener last year.

The Chiefs volunteered for significant changes in the back of the defense, and are likely to start Ron Parker, who was just signed last week after being cut by the Falcons (who might wish they still had him as well).

Along with trading away cornerback Marcus Peters, the Chiefs will have a new look in the back of their defense, which puts even more pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his first year as a starter.