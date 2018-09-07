Ex-Cowboy Joseph Randle arrested on rape charge

Getty Images

Former Cowboys running back Joseph Randle’s long list of legal trouble grew on Friday morning.

According to jail records in Sedgwick County, Kansas, Randle was booked at 3:43 a.m. on a rape charge. There are no details about the circumstances leading up to the arrest.

Randle spent most of the last two years in jail on a variety charges related to Randle hitting three people with his car following an argument that sparked when Randle, who was arrested six times in 2015 and 2016, was asked to leave a housewarming party. He was released and sentenced to five years of probation.

Jail records also show that Randle, who last played in the NFL in 2015, faces a charge of violating his probation as a result of his arrest.