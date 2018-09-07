Falcons appear to avoid bad news on injuries

Getty Images

Not only did the Falcons look sloppy last night, they have a pair of high-profile injuries to worry about.

The only good news is they appear to have avoided the worst.

Safety Keanu Neal left the game with a knee injury and didn’t return, a rare health issue for a team that entered the year healthy.

Via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said after the game he didn’t think Neal’s injury was serious.

Running back Devonta Freeman also left the game late with a knee injury and didn’t return, though he told Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network he was OK. Quinn didn’t even address his situation after the game, so it must not have garnered his attention, amid so many other issues for his team.