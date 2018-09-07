Foot injury could keep Marcus Maye out for Jets

Getty Images

When Jets safety Marcus Maye missed three of the team’s four preseason games, the first thought was that he was still dealing with issues related to his offseason ankle surgery.

The Jets released their first injury report of the year on Thursday and it revealed a different ailment for the second-year player. Maye was out of practice with a foot injury that coach Todd Bowles said was not related to the operation he had earlier this year.

“It’s been off and on, just something he’s been monitoring,” Bowles said, via a transcript of his Thursday press conference. “… We’ll see as it gets closer to Monday.”

Maye started all 16 games last season after being drafted in the second round. Doug Middleton would be in line to start alongside Jamal Adams for the Jets if Maye isn’t able to go against the Lions Monday night.

Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and linebacker Josh Martin also missed practice for the Jets on Thursday.