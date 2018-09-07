Inside the Eddie Goldman deal

Getty Images

Six days after paying Khalil Mack a whole lot of money, the Bears paid Eddie Goldman a lot of money, too.

Here’s the full breakdown of the new deal signed Friday by the fourth-year defensive tackle.

1. Signing bonus: $11 million.

2. 2018 salary: $1 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2019 roster bonus: $3 million, due on the third day of the 2019 league year in March. Fully guaranteed.

4. 2019 base salary: $2.25 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2020 roster bonus: $3 million, due on the third day of the 2020 league year in March. Fully guaranteed. Guaranteed for injury at signing, it becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the league year in 2019.

6. 2020 base salary: $4.75 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2020 league year.

7. 2021 base salary: $8.76 million.

8. 2022 roster bonus: $750,000.

9. 2022 base salary: $8.34 million.

The deal also includes workout bonuses of $100,000 for each year from 2019 through 2022, along with up to $4 million in incentives and escalators tied to postseason awards, playing time (70 and 75 percent), and sacks (five or seven).

It’s a four-year, $42.04 million extension, carrying a $10.51 million new-money average. From signing, the deal is worth $43.25 million over five years. Goldman has $17.25 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Not bad for a guy who has never played 16 games and who finished each of his first two years on injured reserve.