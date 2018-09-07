Jadeveon Clowney inspired by Mack and Donald contracts

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney was ahead of Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald — on draft day in 2014.

But now that he’s fallen significantly behind them on payday, Clowney is hoping to catch up.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the former first overall said he was encouraged by the mammoth contracts signed by his classmates, and would use them as motivation.

“Always, always,” Clowney said. “I came out with them guys. Of course, I want to be up there with them.”

Clowney is playing out the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, and making $12.3 million for the season. Donald set the bar with his six-year, $135 million deal with the Rams, and Mack eclipsed shortly after his trade to the Bears, with a six-year, $141 million deal.

In part because of his injury history, the Texans haven’t been in a hurry to throw that kind of money at Clowney.

“Timing, it’s all about timing in everything about this league,” Clowney said. “Injuries happen. You get paid at a certain time. You hit the market at the right time. They hold out. They got what they deserve. I think those guys deserve those contracts.”

The Texans have drawn a line in the sand in the past, refusing to negotiate during the season, which means Clowney is going to have to wait, and possibly endure a year with the franchise tag.