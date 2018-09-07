Jalen Ramsey doesn’t sound like Jalen Ramsey suddenly

Getty Images

Somebody get to Jacksonville, and check on Jalen Ramsey, quick. Because the Jaguars cornerback has apparently been kidnapped and replaced by a Coughlin-bot ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants.

According to John Reid of the Florida Times-Union, Ramsey was “surprisingly low-key” after he spent the last month firebombing most of the skill position players in the league.

“A lot of people are going to try and make it about me and him specifically,” Ramsey said. “That’s not what it is about. Football is a team game, 11 guys out there for us, 11 guys out there for them. We going to have to come together and do what we gotta do to try and get a win. I’m going to try and do my part. He has an all-around game in my opinion. Viewed as one of the top in the game by everyone obviously. He backs it up when he goes out there and plays. A premier player for their team so of course that’s a fun matchup, a fun challenge that I like.″

Yeah, that might be a lot of people, but it doesn’t sound like Ramsey, at least the one we’ve come to know lately. Beckham has already put himself on watch, vowing not to get baited into a war of words like he did with Josh Norman once upon a time, saying: “I think I learned my lesson. But, this is probably, if not, the best or one of the best corners in the league. There’s no way around it.”

Perhaps Ramsey’s muted response has related to being limited in practice yesterday with an ankle injury, or perhaps he has just said enough.