Joey Bosa officially ruled out this week

It should have been obvious when Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa turned up at practice in a walking boot today that he might not have been completely well.

Now, it’s official.

The Chargers have announced that Bosa was out for this week’s game against the Chiefs.

While the news has trickled out about Bosa’s condition this week, it’s strange that in early August, coach Anthony Lynn described the foot issue as “nothing serious.”

But according to Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News, this absence is the result of a new injury, which was suffered in practice Wednesday.

That calls into question how long he might be out, as he’s already being described as “week to week.”