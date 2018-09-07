Joey Bosa spotted in walking boot

Getty Images

The Chargers may have a much harder time winning on Sunday in their home-sort-of opener.

Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News has a photo of Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa in a walking boot.

With a game two days away, that’s not a good sign for the Chargers, obviously. But it is a good sign for the Chiefs, a team that will be rolling out Patrick Mahomes for the first time as the clear-cut, No. 1 quarterback.

With or without Bosa, Chiefs-Chargers becomes one of the better games of the day, even if it will be lost in the 4:05 p.m. ET time slot, with regional broadcast only. If the Chargers, the new annual “this is their year” team, want to make this year their year, they need to hold serve at home in Week One.