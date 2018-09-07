Marlon Mack questionable for Week One

Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay envisions a 1,500-yard year for running back Marlon Mack. He may have to do it without playing in Week One.

Mack is officially questionable for the season opener against the Bengals, due to a hamstring injury. Mack missed practice on Wednesday, and he participated in a limited basis on Thursday and Friday.

Also questionable with a hamstring injury is left tackle Anthony Castonzo. He practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The best news for the Colts is that the name “Andrew Luck” appears nowhere on the injury report. Now they just have to keep it that way.