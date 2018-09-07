Marshawn Lynch limited in practice

Getty Images

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch may not be at full speed when the season starts on Monday night against the Rams.

Lynch was listed as limited in practice today with a groin injury. Indications out of Oakland are still that Lynch is expected to play, but he might not be 100 percent.

Raiders running back DeAndre Washington missed practice with a knee injury, so the Raiders are at far less than full health at the position. Doug Martin and Jalen Richard are the other two running backs on the Raiders’ roster.

The Raiders also listed offensive lineman Kalechi Osemele and defensive tackle Brian Price as limited in practice.