Matt Patricia impressed by Sam Darnold’s “ability to extend plays”

AP

It will be rookie quarterback against rookie head coach in Detroit on Monday night.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia will be leading the team in a regular season game for the first time and one of their top priorities will be shutting down Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in his debut. Patricia had a lot of success facing rookie quarterbacks while running the Patriots defense and he also heard Bill Belichick find positives to point out about many of those quarterbacks leading up to the game.

Patricia seems to have learned that lesson. He called Darnold “obviously a very smart guy” and praised his ability to keep plays alive when things go off schedule.

“The biggest thing he’s been able to do not only with making all the throws and getting the ball out on time and really keeping the offense moving in a positive manner — but his ability to extend plays,” Patricia said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “His athleticism. He does a great job of getting out to his right and keeping his eyes downfield. … For a young quarterback, a lot of times those guys tend to take a look at their first read and then peek at the rush. I think this guy really feels it. He understands the pocket and he can keep his eyes downfield. And he’s finding those guys in those situations.”

We’ll see if Patricia’s scheming will keep Darnold from making those kinds of plays on Monday night or if the Jets get even more reason to believe they’ve found their quarterback.