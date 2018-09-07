Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills DE Trent Murphy is happy to be back on the field.

Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant is out of the concussion protocol.

QB Tom Brady is one of the Patriots captains for the 17th straight year.

The offensive line is a major Jets question mark.

Experience gave James Hurst the edge when it came to picking a Ravens right tackle.

How will the Bengals set up their defensive line rotation?

Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley shared some expectations for QB Tyrod Taylor.

Rookie S Terrell Edmunds is in line to start for the Steelers.

QB Joe Webb is happy to be back with the Texans.

In remembrance of past Colts slogans.

WR Allen Lazard has been mimicking Evan Engram as the Jaguars prepare for the Giants.

Mike Vrabel‘s Titans head coaching debut is days away.

How did Phillip Lindsay earn the Broncos kickoff returner job?

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt ran well against the Chargers during his rookie season.

The Chargers will try to get off to a better start this season.

QB AJ McCarron is scrambling to get the entire Raiders playbook down after joining the team a week ago.

Who will be the top red zone target for the Cowboys?

LB Olivier Vernon‘s injury will have the Giants turning to Lorenzo Carter and Connor Barwin.

The Eagles run game perked up after a slow start on Thursday night.

Washington TE Jordan Reed feels he can stay healthy for the entire season.

Bears safeties Eddie Robinson and Adrian Amos have high hopes for their partnership.

The Lions had no injuries to note on their first injury report of the season.

What role will WR Geronimo Allison play for the Packers?

The Vikings wide receivers have adjusted to life with QB Kirk Cousins.

Said Falcons WR Julio Jones, “I don’t think about last year. This game has a life of it’s own. For me, speaking for me, I was just out there balling trying to do what I can do to help the team. Everybody was. That’s it. It wasn’t like it felt like last year or anything like that.”

A look at what the Panthers need to do to slow down Ezekiel Elliott.

The Saints are expected to bring sixth-round RB Boston Scott back to their practice squad.

Shaun Wilson is set to return kickoffs for the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals depth has been hurt by draft misses.

Many have noted Rams coach Sean McVay’s resemblance to Jon Gruden.

CB Richard Sherman is anxious to make his 49ers debut.

The Seahawks may ride the hot hand at running back.