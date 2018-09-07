Nelson Agholor’s 8-catch, 33-yard stat line is almost unheard of

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor did something on Thursday night that no NFL wide receiver has done in more than five years: He caught eight passes, and finished the game with less than 40 yards.

Agholor finished with eight catches for 33 yards, the fewest yards gained for a wide receiver who had at least eight catches in a game since Washington’s Brandon Banks in 2012.

To catch eight passes and finish with 33 yards is almost unheard of in the NFL, and when it does happen it’s usually a running back who catches a lot of dump-off passes. For a wide receiver to do it is something you hardly ever see.

But Agholor did something else you hardly ever see: He also completed a 15-yard pass to Nick Foles, and he had a 16-yard run as well. No player in the NFL last year had at least 15 yards rushing, passing and receiving in the same game; the last player to do it was Seattle’s Russell Wilson in 2016.

So it was an unusual night for Agholor on Thursday, in more ways than one.