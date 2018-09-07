Nick Saban: NFL players have a “right” to protest during anthem

Posted by Charean Williams on September 7, 2018, 3:48 PM EDT
Getty Images

A caller to Nick Saban’s radio show this week identified himself as a retired veteran before asking the Alabama coach what he thinks of NFL players who use the national anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality. Saban again talked about a divided nation, a topic he addressed earlier in the week in his media session.

“First of all, I’m just a football coach,” Saban said, via a transcript from USA Today. “I don’t have all the answers to all the problems that we have in society. The one thing that’s a little disappointing to me is something that has always been really unifying, something that created spirit in our country and was very unifying is no longer that way. That’s a little bothersome to me.

“I don’t think that what these people are doing is in any way, shape or form meant to disrespect a veteran or somebody like yourself who has worked so hard, fought so hard and sacrificed so much for all of us to have the quality of life that we want to have. But one of the things that you also fought for and made sacrifice for was that we could all have the freedom to have a choice in terms of what we believe, what we do and what we said. This is not something . . . and, look, I respect people’s individual rights.

“I have my opinions in terms of what I would do and how I would do it. I’m not one ever to disrespect the symbols that represent the values of our country. I also respect individual differences that other people have and they have the right to express those — whether it’s our players or somebody else, whether I agree or disagree, I do think they have the right to do that.”

Saban said Monday that teams were an example of players rallying together for a common cause despite their differences.

“I don’t keep up with that stuff as much as everybody else does, especially during the season, especially when we’re playing games,” Saban told beat reporters. “But to me, some of the things that we do in our country, when I grew up, they were unifying events. It’s a little painful to see that those things are not so right now.”

22 responses to “Nick Saban: NFL players have a “right” to protest during anthem

  1. Classy. You don’t have to agree, but the best thing to do is to acknowledge that there are inherent differences when it comes to race in this country. If you can respect what others may be going through and listen to their issues, you are helping make this country great.

  11. ripwarrior says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:51 pm
    Lol why do they have a right to protest while they are working?

    ———————————————————

    Lol it’s called Freedom of Speech. And they aren’t ‘working’ when the Anthem is playing; they work when the clock starts.

  13. omeletpants says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:52 pm
    I prefer to follow the position of our great President, not some football coach

    ———————————————–

    Our “great” President needs to focus on more important things in this country than things that don’t concern him…. like players that are protesting real-world issues and companies that back them.

  14. I respect the kneeling and standing player’s opinions (as long as they know why they’re doing what they’re doing and it’s not just for spite or group think).

    That being said, players most certainly do not have a “right” to do it during the anthem at the stadium when they’re “on the clock” representing an employer and the league.

  15. scoops1 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:53 pm
    I wish i had the right to protest or exercise Freedom of Speech on my Company’s time

    —————————————

    You do every time you open your mouth and say something while on the clock.

  16. This is getting so tedious. Of course they have the “right” to protest, just as I have the right to walk into the office of my boss and scream profanities while giving him the finger. There is no such thing as a right from consequences. NFL owners then have a right to punish their employees as they see fit, just as my boss would have the right to can me on the spot. The 1st Amendment only ensures the right against government censorship, punishment, or suppression of free speech and/or expression.

  20. The National Anthem is 2 minutes long on average. Everyone that works gets a lunch and a break. On that break if you want to peacefully protest for 2 minutes by quietly kneeling how could you get fired on your break or lunch? That’s your time to work out, smoke or write comments on pro football talk. Get over it.

  21. ripwarrior says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Lol why do they have a right to protest while they are working?
    ——————————-
    EVERYONE has a right to protest while they’re working or not. The one protesting is taking all the risk and may/may not be fired or reprimanded by their employer. Agree or disagree with a protest, it’s 100% their right.

  22. The Right to Protest is NOT the issue !…It is the Platform used in such action !…The Anthem and Flag of our Country is Sacred to those of us who have Defended and Served this Country ! It is to be Honored and Respected…PERIOD !…I have lost to many friends in war for it Not to be so!They and many others, have given the supreme sacrifice for the Defense of Our Nation and Deserve our Respect…period !…If the NFL thinks they are bigger than this and want a fight, they are going to lose many, many grass roots long time supporters.. !!! Guaranteed !
    Dana Brinkmeier…Disabled Vn Era Vet[ Combat Corpsman/ Battle Surgery Tech]

