Olivier Vernon ruled out for opener

The Jaguars won’t have to worry about blocking linebacker Olivier Vernon this Sunday.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur announced on Friday that Vernon has been ruled out of the Week One matchup with Jacksonville. Vernon suffered a high-ankle sprain in late August and did not participate in practice at all this week.

Shurmur said that Vernon is making progress in his recovery from the injury, so the team may be able to get him back for their Week Two Sunday night game against the Cowboys in Dallas.

Third-round pick Lorenzo Carter returned to practice on Friday after missing Thursday’s session due to illness. Carter and veteran Connor Barwin are expected to fill in for Vernon as the Giants try to open their season with a victory.