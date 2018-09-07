Panthers list Daryl Williams as questionable for opener

Getty Images

Panthers All-Pro right tackle Daryl Williams was seemingly going to miss significant time, after suffering a torn MCL and dislocated patella in the first padded practice of camp.

Now, he may not miss any time at all.

Williams is listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Cowboys, after working throughout the week in practice. Left guard Amini Silatolu was also listed as questionable, along with tight end Chris Manhertz.

The Panthers are already down their projected starting left tackle, after Matt Kalil was placed on injured reserve. Second-year man Taylor Moton will start there in his absence. If Williams isn’t ready to return, the Panthers have trade acquisition Corey Robinson, but have explored other options.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera mentioned to reporters the possibility of “getting creative” with their line. That could point to Pro Bowl right guard Trai Turner sliding outside, as he did two years ago when the Panthers were beset by injuries.