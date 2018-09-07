Paxton Lynch works out for Lions

Getty Images

As Paxton Lynch tries to re-start his NFL career, he’s had a second visit.

Lynch tried out for the Lions, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Once viewed as the Broncos’ franchise quarterback of the future, Lynch flamed out after the Broncos drafted him in the first round in 2016. In two seasons he started just four games and had a 76.7 passer rating. The Broncos cut him last week.

Now Lynch has had tryouts with the Bills and the Lions. It’s unclear whether Detroit (where Matt Cassel backs up Matthew Stafford) or Buffalo (where Nathan Peterman is the starter and Josh Allen is the heir apparent) are interested enough to sign Lynch. But he’s at least getting some interest after the Broncos sent him packing.