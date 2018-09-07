President Trump: What was Nike thinking?

Getty Images

The Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick aired during Thursday night’s game between the Falcons and Eagles and it again drew a response from President Trump.

The President took to Twitter on Friday morning to ask “what was Nike thinking?” The company’s decision to unveil an ad featuring Kaepernick has been a frequent target for Trump this week.

He also slammed the company during a rally in Montana on Thursday night and squeezed in some time to hammer the NFL. He said in an interview with FOX News that he will win a “culture war” with the league over the national anthem while saying that it is his “understanding” that players are contractually required to stand for the national anthem.

That’s not the case. The league had installed a policy requiring players on the field to stand or stay in the locker room with provisions to fine teams if players did not abide. That policy was put on hold pending further discussion between the NFL and NFLPA. In Thursday night’s game, Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett sat near the end of the anthem while all other players on both teams stood.