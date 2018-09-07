Ratings way down for NFL opener

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 7, 2018, 10:04 AM EDT
The NFL’s opening Thursday night game got disappointing TV ratings for a league that is battling perceptions of rapidly declining popularity.

NBC announced a 13.4 overnight rating for the Super Bowl champion Eagles’ last-second win over the Falcons. That was way down from the 14.6 for Chiefs-Patriots last year, which itself was way down from a 16.5 for Panthers-Broncos the year before, which itself was way down from a 17.7 for Steelers-Patriots the year before that.

Are there extenuating circumstances? Sure. Kickoff was delayed by almost an hour because of thunderstorms in Philadelphia, and the game was a sloppy, penalty-filled mess.

But there are only so many times that the NFL can spin its ratings decline as being the result of extenuating circumstances. Whatever the reasons, the league’s television ratings are not the juggernaut they once were. The NFL still gets national television ratings that any other sport (or, for that matter, any entertainment program) would kill for, but it no longer gets the kinds of television ratings it got a few years back.

133 responses to "Ratings way down for NFL opener

  3. I didn’t watch. Thanks to Goodell’s corruption and destruction of the game I don’t watch any but Pats games and playoffs. Its been 3 years since I watched any regular season game but the Pats. If they keep wrecking and softening the game the league will lose me entirely.

  6. Another yawner watching Matt Ryan choke. Starting the season on a Thursday was a typical NFL stupid idea.

  7. If I didn’t play fantasy football, I would not have watched the game last night. That game was terrible in so many ways.

  9. Did you expect anything less? Between the new helmet rule, to flags being thrown every other play, it was a given, and it’s only going to get worse. Then on top of it, it’s the Eagles and their fans. Nobody outside of that cesspool of a town cares about the eagles.

  10. The NFL product has become almost unwatchable. The main reason is the number of flags. The second reason in the inconsistency of the flags. The number of ‘judgment’ rules keeps increasing. With that, the number of flags seems to be increasing. It is obnoxious.
    Also, the NFL still doesn’t know what a catch is… neither do I, apparently. Seeing how over 50% of the offensive plays are designed to have someone catch a football, this needs to be completely unambiguous. Another reason it is becoming unwatchable is that the action on the field seems to be the 3rd or 4th priority. Advertisements, celebrity commentators, fancy graphics & effects, etc, all seem to be the focus of the TV event.

    Here is a thought on improving the penalty aspect of the game. Instead of stopping the game for the referee to stand in front of the camera and dramatically announce the details (which slows the game speed), why not simply have the information scroll across the screen for whoever is interested? It should be easy to implement. They already use hand signals, which coaches and players understand immediately. The referee could live mic to someone in the broadcast booth who could scroll the information for the audience. The flow of the game would not be interrupted. Perhaps more importantly, it would reduce the ego-effect for refs that like to see themselves on TV.

  11. Uh oh, golden goose may be in trouble here. The rating don’t lie, and I don’t think it’s because of the storm. If Richard Sherman is right, and they strike when the CBA expires, that may take the ratings down another several notches when the NFL does eventually resume. The players should be careful…..

  13. it was a horrific game. How was Foles the SB MVP? How did Matt Ryan make the SB the year before? Some questions just can’t be answered.

  17. I wonder what it could be? Come on say it. I know your media mafia overlords will punish you because it goes against the narrative. Growing numbers are tired of the circus of protest, which is easy and takes no effort. How about doing something positive and proactive instead of whining and hijacking the attention but doing nothing about it.

  18. Are ratings captured for people that use Youtube TV or playstation VUE? I know a lot of people like myself that don’t get tv through the cable company anymore, just high speed internet. There are way better, cheaper means to get tv now? In any case im not sure how all of that works. It would make a lot of sense if that is a reason for the huge dent in the ratings

  19. Hard to believe a season opener could be so bad that an impartial viewer started looking for something else to watch before halftime.

  20. part of it is the MAGA yahoos boycotting, but part of it is that fewer young people are playing, and more competition from soccer and other forms of entertainment. And the weather delay…

  21. Note to the Morons. The decline began before the protest. And I’m not referring to the protesting of the flag and veterans, because THAT ISN’T WHAT THEY ARE PROTESTING.

  23. I turned it off once I knew Goodell was cheating so brazenly. 28 flags?

    Why is it that Julio JOnes’s clear catch is called incomplete and Corey Clement’s clear incompletion in the SB is called a TD for pHilly?

    The cheating is unbelievable.

    Ratings to tumble a 3rd straight year. This is one big reaosn why ,if not the main reason.

    Goodell is a cheater and simply wanted the home, SB winning team to win last night, so he gives the refs “instructions” before the game. Been going on for years.

  24. Watching POTUS have his meltdown was so much more entertaining…..now with the date of games come Sunday…take a recount.

  26. Honestly didn’t know they were starting the season last night. Because nothing says exciting like Thursday night?

  28. It was a pretty horrible game through and through. 6-3 at halftime with two supposedly high powered offenses? Turned it off at that point and I see I missed nothing.

  29. As a lifeling Nawlins Who Dat of course it’s always sweet to see the Falcons lose in heartbreaking fashion, but if everyone watching can see that Julio Jones caught that deep ball, it’s a baaad look for the league that it wasn’t reversed.

  30. harrisonhits2 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:06 am
    I didn't watch. Thanks to Goodell's corruption and destruction of the game I don't watch any but Pats games and playoffs. Its been 3 years since I watched any regular season game but the Pats. If they keep wrecking and softening the game the league will lose me entirely.

    I gave it a shot, but shut it down at halftime and watched Netflix instead. I just can’t take the obvious attempt to manipukate the game with the greay area rules and outright cheating, insulting my intelligence as an educated fan of over 35 years.

    I just can’t believe any real fan would approve of Goodell at this point.

  32. You can blame protests or whatever sure that has something to do with it. I’m sure there are a select few who don’t watch because of that. The bigger issue is the general lack of flow to the game. You can’t get excited about anything that happens because you are just waiting for a penalty to take it all back.

  35. The delay sucked and the quality of play sucked. Play the starters in the 3rd preseason game like everyone used to before everyone cried about injuries. Injuries happen in practice as well.

    I know people will spin this to fit their agenda but TV viewing is down across the board. NASCAR viewership, the most extreme example, is down 30% from 2016.

    TV viewership in general is declining but the NFL has maintained the same percentage of the pie it always had, it’s just the pie is now smaller.

  37. I tried to watch it….I like watching as many football games as I can….but by the end of the 1st half I had had enough. It was about as boring as boring can be. Maybe some will say it was great defense, but to me it looked more like poor offensive execution at the most critical times.

    I have better uses for my time than watching games like that one.

  39. I’d love to see how it stacks up vs. other TV shows. Fewer people consume their programming via broadcast TV – they stream it, or the casual fan just checks in online.

  40. Harrrisonhits- yea right…you just read AND post on PFT.
    Ire: fan loss: I personally know 8 guys that had season tickets last year who quit the NFL over ‘the knee’ issue. I swore they’d come back because we all went to games for 20 years religiously…but they didn’t and I’m in contact with all of them and they don’t even watch it either. The knee issue will have long and lasting effects because all of them and their kids won’t ever watch…and I know they aren’t the only 8.
    As a teacher I asked my students yesterday if they were going to watch the game…out of 6 classes of 32 there was 1 kid who said yes. The nfl is in a free fall I never thought would happen. This rating drop is only the first of many to come in the days, weeks and years ahead.

  41. On 4th down with only seconds to go Ryan throws an uncatchable ball through the end zone. He gets a second chance with one second to go when a penalty is called and throws a pass out of bounds. Both attempts gave Atlanta no chance to win. Guess he was worried about getting intercepted. You could see it in his eyes, just like the super bowl against the Pats. He’s good for a while but chokes when it counts. Lousy game.

  42. There is no way anyone should have any confidence in the Atlanta falcons after last night.

    They may hang around but they are not going anywhere. Coaching and Matt Ryan are at fault.

  44. I finally threw in the towel on the NFL. I didn’t watch and won’t watch anymore. I’m not even involved in fantasy football anymore, which is a shock, considering how obsessed I was with it. Roger Goodell wore me out. Just wore me out. And, no, it doesn’t have anything to do with player protests. It has a lot more to do with the continuing realization that Goodell quashed a report on concussions. It also has to do with the constant rule changes. It has to do with a lot of other things, but there’s not enough space to write all of this. I hate the NFL now and I’m finished and I’m a much happier person without it. Roger Goodell ruined the NFL.

  45. @ARod(in his collarbone)

    A troll like you criticizing another teams fan base. That’s priceless.

    I guess you’re still hurting from the beat down in the NFCCG

  46. Keeping politics out of football may just have the adverse affect! Ratings may go up when I can enjoy my favorite team, without political statements being made. It’s just my preference!

  47. You want change? Eliminate the over-officiating.

    Teach the refs to understand when to throw the flag on an egregious, in-plain-sight foul, and when not to throw the flag.

    Please, NFL front office…let the players play and the refs pick their nose. Get ’em some glasses, too.

  48. Steelers v Patriots is a much better draw than Falcons v Eagles.

    If the game was Steelers/ Patriots is probably would have been 16

  50. Bingo, i only watch Raven’s games now.

    harrisonhits2 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:06 am
    I didn't watch. Thanks to Goodell's corruption and destruction of the game I don't watch any but Pats games and playoffs. Its been 3 years since I watched any regular season game but the Pats. If they keep wrecking and softening the game the league will lose me entirely.

  51. More people are cutting cable or the dish, and since NFL Sunday Ticket isn’t sold most instances outside of DirectTV, people are just easily watching the game for free online from less than legal websites. It’s not rocket science…

  53. Lots of cord cutters like myself had no real avenue to watch the game since over the air is unreliable at my house. They need to think bigger and actually make the games accessible over NFL.com or some other streaming service if they want to get ratings back up because I am too old to be going to a bar for games and am not signing up for the ridiculous cable / dish / directv packages.

  54. Season started how it ended. A Philly special (likely with the same illegal formation not called) and refs not knowing what a catch is (handing the game to the Eagles)

  55. The accumulation affect of massive inclusive penalties, a lame commissioner, social justice protests on the league ( and fans ) time, and the fractured relationship between the league and its viewers in general all lead to lower viewership numbers than in previous seasons. As television comes into the new era of Netflix, Hulu, etc and viewers have the opportunity to chose something other than the political fiasco that the modern “shield” has become, numbers will naturally get lower over time. Many fans ( myself included ) only follow their own NFL team, and prefer the college game to the constant controversy that the NFL is in the current iteration.

  61. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:08 am
    Did you expect anything less? Between the new helmet rule, to flags being thrown every other play, it was a given, and it's only going to get worse. Then on top of it, it's the Eagles and their fans. Nobody outside of that cesspool of a town cares about the eagles.

    Now, is that any way to talk about the undefeated World Champion Philadelphia Eagles? You almost hurt our feelings, except “NO ONE LIKES US, WE DON’T CARE”

    That is all…

  65. when people pvr the game then start it later to be able to fast forward commercials, do they get represented in the ratings? i know a lot of people that do that for primetime games. the commercial breaks are so unbearable

  66. tonyzendejas says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:06 am
    There was a really good Seinfeld rerun on last night, that's probably why.

    my two favorites:

    ‘The Rye’ – tossing that rye bread loaf up to George has me in tears laughing every time. seems like something that happened during my college days

    ‘The Chinese Restaurant’ – Cartwright? Cartwright?

  67. Thursday night games have never done well…….lets see how Sunday nights game does before we bury the NFL…

  68. It felt like it was a late game. And I wonder if viewership dropped off. As it went on. It was kinda boring.

  69. Terrible game, terrible time slot (No one is interested in watching Football on a Thursday), greedy league who vastly overcharges on merchandise, tickets, TV packages, annoying commentators, little action, too many commercials and whistles…just a boring sport to be honest. The league needs a wake up call

  71. A game totally devoid of national interest, without star power, plagued by a blizzard of penalties, played poorly, interrupted by an electrical storm – this is the NFL showcase? It was another testament to the idiotic arrogance of the NFL League office. Now they need to spin it or the bloated NFL bureaucracy will be held up to national ridicule – as they should be. They have tampered far too many times with the game, blundered with their “discipline” and alienated the fans and sponsors. Now they face negotiations with a clearly adversarial union in a politically charged environment that will lead to a lost season. Goodell will go down as the commissioner that killed the game.

  72. There’s a whole lot of factors affecting the waning popularity.

    I can tell you, the rule changes don’t help. I’m an Eagles fan, but even I was rolling my eyes at the “roughing the passer” flags on both sides. So, when you sack the QB now, you aren’t allowed to land on him with your body weight?

    I get that the league is trying to keep their premier players on the field, but the “flavor” of the game is being affected. Most fans appreciate the physicality of the game. You can’t punish receivers going over the middle. You can’t land on the QB. You have to contort your body to miss the QB if he releases the ball just prior to you arriving. NO ONE knows, even while watching a replay, if a catch is a catch. All of that disrupts the flow of the game.

  74. I tuned in to see the “green zone” in action – you know, for when you want to give your brain a rest and keeping track of all the white and yellow stripes gets to be too much effort.

  76. Diehard fan who watches every game I can. I don’t like guys kneeling but that has ZERO to do with turning off, that’s not the product. The problem to me is the product STINKS. The penalties are destroying football. Too many rules in a contact sport. CB brushes up against a receiver and it’s a flag. Has zero impact on the play but the refs are calling it by the book (which stinks). And the Jarrett penalty on Foles? That was enraging and was the straw that broke my back. I’ll be watching Sunday and not like I won’t not be a fan anymore, but I can feel the game slipping away and it’s frankly sad.

  78. Context is key here. Any other sport would murder for these ratings. This is still 2-3 million more people than watched any NBA Finals game last year. The NFL will be fine. I know the ratings have steadily declined, but so have the ratings for almost any live broadcast (from sports to The Oscars). Millennials don’t have cable. Will the NFL ever get back to the peak of 5-10 years ago? NO. Will they still generate billions of dollars every year? Yes.

  79. birdsfan1215 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:25 am

    ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Did you expect anything less? Between the new helmet rule, to flags being thrown every other play, it was a given, and it's only going to get worse. Then on top of it, it's the Eagles and their fans. Nobody outside of that cesspool of a town cares about the eagles.

    Now, is that any way to talk about the undefeated World Champion Philadelphia Eagles? You almost hurt our feelings, except “NO ONE LIKES US, WE DON’T CARE”

    You obviously do care, otherwise you would not have responded to Arod’s comment. However, you are right that no one likes Philly fans.

  80. Shame. A ton of fans missed out on referee discussions.

    It’s the frickin Eagles. Super Bowl champs and their stupid fans are booing in the first quarter. Their idiocy doesn’t help.

  81. The game was borderline unwatchable. You could tell players were apprehensive to lay a good solid tackle. That roughing the passer call on Atl. Was awful (although by the new rule called correctly). 16 weeks of this will simply free up my Sundays for better things.

  82. In addition to all of the good aforementioned reasons why, it was also a really ugly game to look at or have interest in: the Eagles and Falcons have 2 of the worst uniforms in football, and no mainstream stars to attract viewers.

    Sorry, but Nick Foles vs Matt Ryan is not what I’ll put off doing laundry to watch…especially in their dark, drab, dated looks.

    I know the SB champ always gets the home opener, but there were better matchups they could’ve put on last night. With the Browns on Hard Knocks, along with Baker Mayfield as the #1 overall pick and Todd Haley now with Cleveland…why not open with the Browns & Steelers?

    At least they got it right with the Rams vs Raiders for MNF. The Return of Chucky is a primetime event, and so are the LA Rams this season (this is coming from a Chiefs fan).

  83. Between the watered-down, often arbitrary rules, the yellow flags constantly littering the field, the kneeling, protesting, pampered players, etc…it’s a wonder anyone watches at all anymore?!

    I pretty much only watch the Steelers and the playoff games anymore myself, and only rarely tune in to another game, and then only if it’s a prime matchup.

  84. The NFL has a serious issue with producing very bad football for the first two weeks of the season. Teams clearly do not spend the necessary time preparing. Last night featured two very good football teams who served up crap.

  85. People are going to blame the anthem issue in a lot of these comments, and maybe that is a very, very small part of it. However, the biggest reason people aren’t watching is because the quality of play is drastically falling off more and more, especially early in the season. Who wants to be tired at work the next morning to watch Nick Foles throw for 115 yards?

    Those were two unprepared and sloppy teams playing in front of a crowd that probably paid at least $250 a ticket to see a total clown show. I went to a local high school game last Friday that was more entertaining. It’s a sad state of affairs right now.

    “Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered…”

  86. There are multiple reasons for the drop in ratings, and very little of it has anything to do with that nitwit in the West Wing. Alternative ways to watch, poor quality of play, and just the nature of people moving away from watching live sports on TV and doing other things in their lives. Those all are greater reasons for lower ratings than anything that nimrod said about something, in which he truly doesn’t even care about, but knows his base will get all riled up about it.

  92. harrisonhits2 says:

    September 7, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I didn't watch. Thanks to Goodell's corruption and destruction of the game I don't watch any but Pats games and playoffs. Its been 3 years since I watched any regular season game but the Pats. If they keep wrecking and softening the game the league will lose me entirely.
    That’s basically where I am, I’ll watch the Bears games that are on locally but other than that it’s hard for me to watch two random teams I don’t root for play. In years past I’d be watching all day but it’s just lost it’s appeal

  93. Best consumer economy in 50 years and Goodell still found a new way to lose money. But that’s socialism for you.

  94. Think of all the terrible decisions and lack of action and leadership that has led to all this and yet Goodell was given a huge pay raise and vote of confidence.

    The owners have no one to blame but themselves.

  98. .
    Many people hate the Patriots with the power of a million suns. However, win or lose they have always put a great show for the rest of the country. Last night’s game was an abomination. Death row inmates should be forced to watch as part of their punishment.
  101. With all the options now available ratings for all network programming continues to decline each successive year. This isn’t just an NFL problem . The key item here is the NFL’s ratings are still better then any other pro sport or regular programming . Look no further then the deal Fox made the NFL for the Thursday night games in January , $3 billion an increase of $15 mil per year from the previous deal as proof the NFL is still coveted by the networks.

  102. Fanboys, Goodell didn’t destroy this game, the Owners did. Roger is merely the Owners puppet. Greed, greed, greed. The Golden Goose is dead.

  104. Have any of you sub-intelligent fans even been to Phiily? Otherwise characterizing it as a “cesspool” is pure ignorance.

  106. Why is it a mystery as to what draws down the ratings? It’s easy to figure out.
    What was the viewership at the expected kickoff? Compare that to a similar opening game match up and that tells you how much is caused by people ‘done with the nfl.
    What was the viewership at the actual kickoff? The drop from the expected kickoff tells you the damage the weather delay did.
    What was the drop off during the close, competitive game? That tells you the effect of the poor play and flags.
    What was the drop at the start of the 4th quarter? That tells you who left because they had to get up in the morning.

    Sure there will be overlap, but why ratings dropped can be determined.

  107. I’m not a rocket scientist so take this with a grain of salt. I believe we are looking at a trend here. I’ll have to rework the numbers and run a couple more double blind studies to test this hypothesis, but I believe what we are seeing is a 4 year ratings drop for the invincible Shield.

  108. It was just a flat out boring game. No way around it. It didn’t get exciting until the last few seconds when the Falcons was trying to score at the end. Maybe it was the rain delay, but numbers don’t lie. I mean they do sometimes but not in this case. Too many things are circling the game of football. Remember the time when you could turn on a football game and get lost in it? When you could just kick back and enjoy watching your team or just watch a good game even if it wasn’t your team? I miss those days.

  109. I read that Chinese manufacturing sub-contract out the work they do for Nike to North Korean plants. This gives Nike plausible deniability about using “unpaid” labor to make their products but the disparity between the sleek Nike stores/products and the thought of who makes them, makes me honestly ill.

  110. I heard there was going to be long Nike commercial during the game, So I caught up on a few episodes of Jack Ryan. NFL who?

  111. harrisonhits2 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:06 am
    I didn't watch. Thanks to Goodell's corruption and destruction of the game I don't watch any but Pats games and playoffs. Its been 3 years since I watched any regular season game but the Pats. If they keep wrecking and softening the game the league will lose me entirely.
    We can tell. Your comments have gotten more and more off base. Maybe stick to Pats articles only from now on.

  112. I love all the people talking about how their done with the nfl and how they have much better things to do yet here they all are in the comment section of an nfl website.
    Yeah you’re done alright.
    Please.

  114. I wanted to watch or at least have it on as background noise with an occasional check in but a tree in my side yard blocks my satellite every year from spring to mid fall knocking out only my local channels for some reason so I couldn’t. Perhaps other potential viewers have the same bad luck?….or it could be that the game of football itself has taken a backseat to protesting and political agendas….guessin it’s the latter

  115. The old school thought is that ratings matter. More and more people are cutting the cable and aren’t bothering to watch things on traditional TV. They’re on the internet. The ratings guys and media need to adapt to the modern way people watch sports, TV shows, or movies. Of course, conservatives will bleat that it’s all about protests. No, ratings have been on a downward trend for years.

  116. REAL football fans will watch anything, and did. The whiners are just that and whine about everything. Good, bad or ugly, this is football people and there has always been controversies, so, deal with it or move on to watching Fox & Friends or something that you can connect with.
    Thursday night games are always going to be rough for working people with families so there’s a portion of the demographics that will be tuning in late or using the DVR or watching sporadically.
    Yes, numerous flags and interruptions nearly make the game unwatchable, and these early season games are never on the same level as the games later in the season but anybody who is a REAL fan knows that, and takes the good with the bad and is just thrilled to have football back again. As with everything else in Corporate American the NFL doesn’t seem concerned about the quality of it’s product as long as they’re getting paid by the big advertisers to secure their bottom line; fan viewers (or lack thereof) and declining ticket sales are inconsequential.
    The first quarter was sluggish but actually, it wasn’t the worse game ever and the ending really picked up.
    As a football fan first, I can usually find a player on just about any team to cheer for and it was great seeing Darren Sproles back!

  119. So many people craping on the NFL, telling us they no longer watch but make sure they wait till the game is over and spend time writing about the league/game they no longer watch! You would figure the people that have left the NFL behind wouldn’t put the effort into writing about it…..They are still winning, you are still investing your time talking about the NFL. Make a proper stand and walk away.

  120. The NFL needs Manning because he connects with middle America. The ratings started going down after he retired.

  122. Nearly everyone I know has cut cable and gone to streaming. The NFL needs to make it easily and widely available to stream games to your home if they want to see their rating stop falling.

  123. but, but, ratings decline has everything to do with anything but the polarizing flag kneeling garbage.

    Cause you see, disrespecting your country is true patriotism that every American loves!

    /endsarcasm.

  124. Thursday night late start refs looking to be the stars drone on Chris offense way behind the defense wah wah wah

  127. Watched a little bit of Dungy interviewing the Eagles HC then about a minute of Mike T, Dungy, and some ex player in the tunnel then tuned out and never came back. I can get the stats later I don’t need to waste my time.

  128. Commentary wasn’t very good either. Some bad calls, like that Jones catch was big. Couple that with so many people bashing everything they can nowadays. Throw in some political commercials in a defensive struggle.
    A bit of a penalty fest. But that’s more of how much the defenses were dominant. Some players were not ready for a full 60 min.
    I enjoyed the game itself. But too many people trashing the NFL, like everything else. Maybe if people weren’t negative about everything they could find.

  129. Some NFL games are so boring and the constant barrage of commercials is also a drag and I used to be a fanatic about Pro Football. Now if I watch and game and it becomes a snoozer or slog fest, then I go to doing something else. Too many damn commericals is my biggest beef. And all of these rule changes which have changed how real football used to be played.Its a mixed bag.

  130. mantastic54 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:37 am
    harrisonhits2 says:

    September 7, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I didn't watch. Thanks to Goodell's corruption and destruction of the game I don't watch any but Pats games and playoffs. Its been 3 years since I watched any regular season game but the Pats. If they keep wrecking and softening the game the league will lose me entirely.
    That’s basically where I am, I’ll watch the Bears games that are on locally but other than that it’s hard for me to watch two random teams I don’t root for play. In years past I’d be watching all day but it’s just lost it’s appeal
    I don’t watch at all due to the political stance the NFL has taken and ridiculous amount of penalties being called. If it’s a penalty then call it fine….but if the refs not sure then don’t call it. I have a feeling legalized gambling means more flags from the refs.

  131. They should offer more commercial breaks and more videogame-like graphics and animations in between plays. Insult the fans by dumbing it down and over-explaining basic concepts and storylines during primetime broadcasts. Oh and more commentary by guys that fans generally don’t like–guys like Collinsworth who never ever ever ever EVER stops talking. Maybe bring back Dennis Miller? Basically, just double down on what they’ve already been doing. That’ll fix everything.

  133. So…. Trump is right.

    No….. Trump is a liar.

    Thursday nights a bad idea for the league. When delayed such as last night only the fans of the teams play may watch so this is not the best measurement so lets wait on any deep conclusions.

    Letting the opinions of a lying con man shape your views on a sport shows just how suspect your intelligence is.

