Replay review seems to be repaired

Posted by Mike Florio on September 7, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
Falcons receiver Julio Jones caught it. Unless he didn’t.

The ruling in Philadelphia was that he didn’t. And the second ruling in New York was the right one.

Setting aside for now whether the officials properly concluded that the Falcons receiver failed to secure what would have been a 52-yard gain in Thursday night’s opener against the Eagles, NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron properly applied the replay standard when considering, in response to a challenge from Falcons coach Dan Quinn, whether a mistake had been made.

In a frame-by-frame review of the super-slow motion video, it looked like Jones secured the catch. But no angle provided clear and obvious evidence that Jones had made the catch. Or, to apply the more colorful standard, 50 drunks in a bar wouldn’t have shouted in unison that a mistake had been made.

As a league source acknowledged on Friday, the ruling on the field would have stood regardless of whether the ruling was catch or no catch. Just as there was no clear and obvious evidence that Jones did catch it, there was no clear and obvious that Jones didn’t.

And that’s the way the replay standard should be applied. It wasn’t applied that way last year, with Riveron on multiple occasions ignoring the rules and attempting to fashion a ruling based on what he saw — or what he thought he saw — from the remote confines of 345 Park Avenue.

The shift arrived most notably during Super Bowl XLII, when a pair of key touchdown catches by the Eagles were upheld via replay review. In Thursday night’s game, the biggest play that wasn’t also fell in favor of the Eagles, with the Falcons not picking up more than half the length of the field because Riveron opted not to attempt to replace the judgment of the officials with his own.

Last night, the new, and correct, approach to replay didn’t only benefit the Eagles. A catch in the first half by Falcons tight end Austin Hooper seemed to be incomplete after the ball seemed to not just move but to end up flat on the ground under Hooper. But the 50-drunks-in-a-bar bar wasn’t met, and the ruling on the field stood.

And while this approach may require coaches, players, media, and fans to tolerate periodic mistakes by officials, replay doesn’t attempt to correct mistakes. It attempts to correct clear mistakes only.

32 responses to "Replay review seems to be repaired

  3. Wrong = wrong wrong – it was a catch and the replay showed that. the fact that the new rule was applied as an excuse it – once again – wrong.

  4. “replay doesn’t attempt to correct mistakes. It attempts to correct clear mistakes only.”

    A “mistake” and a “clear mistake” seems to me that is a distinction without a difference.

    If it’s a mistake, correct it. If you’re not going to correct them, what’s the point? Do away with replay.

  5. I have no idea what constitutes a catch. Its sad that the Presidents daily tantrums are easier to predict than what will be ruled a catch in the NFL.

  9. Funny, because every impartial viewer I know thought that was a definitive catch after replay. Maybe the NFL isn impartial. Or maybe they’re just really bad at their job. Or both. But, replay showed a conclusive catch and it certainly is not ‘repaired’.

  11. The NFL doubled down on their incredibly horrendous officiating with this totally subjective “body weight” tackle personal foul. How are you supposed to tackle somebody if you can’t hit them high, low, or wrap them up and bring them down? Spear them and hope they fall?

    And if dropping your body weight (that pesky gravity strikes again) during a perfect form tackle on a QB is a foul.. then what about Matt Ryan sliding to take a seven yard sack and not one but two defenders dropping on him WWE style? No flag for that…

  12. Eagles fan here. . I thought the TV crews did a terrible job of breaking down that play. They kept showing angles from behind and from above.
    They never zoomed in and showed if the ball touched the ground (I don’t think it did but I’m not sure)
    They never slowed the play down to show exactly when Jones secured the ball (I assume it when the ball was behind his head, but did he bobble the ball any time thereafter?)
    Once we establish when Jones secured the ball – flip to another angle and show where his body at that moment in time.

    None of this was done on the TV broadcast. So how can the 50 drunks even know what they’re talking about?

  13. It was clear and obvious that theball was pinned on his shoulder, did not move, and did not touch the ground.

    No, they did not get it right. By any stretch.

  14. No No no,… you guys all missed FLorio’s point.
    The whole thing is that we can argue all day whether that was a catch or not. It was close and Jones was juggling the ball for a few moments. But the point is that the ref called what he saw and replay said, “there is no clear angle that shows for sure he caught it” so the ruling on the field stands.

    I’m glad that the calls on the field are the default ruling unless CLEAR evidence shows otherwise.

    In the same breath that you people say replay slows down the game, you also say get it 100% right every time. You can’t have both. Either analyze every play to the nth degree, or take the call on the field and keep playing.

  15. Whatever….it just has to pass the “eyeball test”, if the vast majority of people watching it on TV and 100% of the announcers in the booth and their former official watching says its a catch…..that means its a catch.

    Just because something works like it supposed to, doesnt meant its right.

  16. I thought it was a catch, only because Jones catches everything between the 20’s and nothing in the red zone.

  17. The easy way to settle this is to catch it clean while wide open, or only bobble it once, instead of 7 times while falling and going out of bounds.

    I dont blame the ref for not giving him the reception at live game speed. I know its been a while but did people already forget that when it comes to review how important the original call on the field is. I also dont think it would have been pverturned if it was ruled a catch and Philly challeged it.

  18. bunglesandbears says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:30 pm
    Eagles fan here. . I thought the TV crews did a terrible job of breaking down that play. They kept showing angles from behind and from above.
    They never zoomed in and showed if the ball touched the ground (I don’t think it did but I’m not sure)
    They never slowed the play down to show exactly when Jones secured the ball (I assume it when the ball was behind his head, but did he bobble the ball any time thereafter?)
    Once we establish when Jones secured the ball – flip to another angle and show where his body at that moment in time.

    None of this was done on the TV broadcast. So how can the 50 drunks even know what they’re talking about?

    *********************************************************************
    They broke it down just fine…..you just didnt like their assessment that he caught it. It was clear he had it pinned and it never moved and then he slid out of bounds. I have no dog in this fight as I am not a fan of either team….but this was clearly a missed call.

  19. When I was growing up and in elementary school, I remember riding with my dad and brother to watch the Pack games on the only bar that always had them on the big screen 30 minutes away and tossing the ball around at halftime.

    Was hoping for a similar experience with my kids. But, I doubt that’s going to happen. Their minds will explode when I tell them this sport used to exist. I guess I can show them old YouTube videos.

  20. ds34952 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:14 pm
    “replay doesn’t attempt to correct mistakes. It attempts to correct clear mistakes only.”

    A “mistake” and a “clear mistake” seems to me that is a distinction without a difference.

    If it’s a mistake, correct it. If you’re not going to correct them, what’s the point? Do away with replay.

    ******************************************
    I’m actually in favor of just doing away with replay. Just go with the call on the field, good, bad or just blatantly wrong. There is nothing more frustrating that seeing an incorrect call upheld or overturned incorrectly. I’d rather live with the original call and chalk it up to…..”Well, the official thought he saw it that way live and in the chaos of the action”….thats much easier to take.

  22. rdforty2 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    It was clear and obvious that theball was pinned on his shoulder, did not move, and did not touch the ground.

    No, they did not get it right. By any stretch.

    ————

    NO it was not clear and obvious or there would have not been a replay in the first place. Also right at the last second the DB seems to get a knock in the area where the ball was at Julio’s shoulder but there was no angle via camera to show it. Simple fact is your wrong as there are numerous comments on here that can’t agree. It was not obvious and was a tough call…….could have gone either way and in no way was the play that provided the outcome to the game. The Falcons had numerous trips in the RZ and scored 12 points.

  23. arealisticpackerfan says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Funny, because every impartial viewer I know thought that was a definitive catch after replay. Maybe the NFL isn impartial. Or maybe they’re just really bad at their job. Or both. But, replay showed a conclusive catch and it certainly is not ‘repaired’.

    ———–

    Your post is absolutely totally wrong. Look at the comments here not all agree so you had a room full of knobs that didn’t get it. At the last second when Julio looked like he pinned the ball the DB got a knock on it and there was no view from the camera to show if he did in fact pin it or if the pinning of the ball as a result of the ground or if the ball hit the ground. Because it was ruled incomplete already it merely stayed that way. In no way was that the play that lost the game for the dirty birds but there was no clear angle that made it conclusive or it would have been overturned.

  24. ds34952 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:14 pm
    “replay doesn’t attempt to correct mistakes. It attempts to correct clear mistakes only.”

    A “mistake” and a “clear mistake” seems to me that is a distinction without a difference.

    If it’s a mistake, correct it. If you’re not going to correct them, what’s the point? Do away with replay.

    ————————-

    Exactly. They don’t understand the arrogance of that statement.

    Gee, I wonder why ratings continue to spiral down?

  25. thereyougo2 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:24 pm
    Everyone in Philadelphia thought it was not a catch, so there!
    —————————-
    Please consider rephrasing your statement. Thanks.

  27. Eagles fan here, that was a catch. Bobbled the ball, gained possession with his back on the ground before he slid out. However, it makes up for the blatant pass interference against Mike Wallace, so I don’t care.

  arealisticpackerfan says: "The NFL doubled down on their incredibly horrendous officiating with this totally subjective "body weight" tackle personal foul."
    =======================

    Since when can you tackle a player that is not in possession of the football? Answer: You can’t.

    That rule is perfectly fine as it gets rid of cheap shots on QBs. If Foles still had the ball, then that would be a legal sack with no penalties. But Foles threw the ball already and Jarrett was two steps too late. He doesn’t get a free hit if he can’t get there in time.

    And don’t give me junk about “momentum” or not being able to ease off. These are professional athletes whose bodies can change directions in a split second – that’s why they’re paid millions and can do the 3-cone drill in 7 seconds.

  29. Gotta agree with Florio on this one. I saw some pretty bad officiating through the preseason but I got a sense last night that the replay review is going to be better.

  31. My 120″ theater screen said that was a catch. Maybe they should stop combining elderly eyes and 10″ tablets.

  32. Hanklin89

    Yes, it should have been called a catch; he secured possession prior to going OB.

    But no, that wasn’t pass interference. That was an underthrown ball, and the DB has a right to the space he was in. Mike Wallace had to go back through the DB if he wanted to catch the ball, and there is no rule stating that the DB has to make way for the offensive player.

    In addition…. The PI call against Trufant early in the game was a blatant blown call; Trufant had his hand on the receiver’s waste (allowed) and did not alter or affect the movement of the receiver in any way. Trufant made the play on the ball by swatting it away with his off-hand. It was picture-perfect coverage.

