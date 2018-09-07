Keanu Neal tore his ACL

Posted by Josh Alper on September 7, 2018, 1:39 PM EDT
After Falcons safety Keanu Neal left Thursday night’s loss to the Eagles with a knee injury, head coach Dan Quinn said he thought Neal avoided a serious injury.

A report on Friday suggests Quinn’s assessment of the situation was a bad one. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Neal tore his ACL.

If correct, that diagnosis will bring an early end to Neal’s 2018 season and leave the Falcons without a key part of their defense. The 2016 first-round pick has started every game he’s played in his NFL career and has been a playmaker on the back end of the Atlanta defense.

Damontae Kazee filled in for Neal after he left the game on Thursday night. The Falcons also have Jordan Richards as a reserve after acquiring him in a trade with the Patriots last weekend.

UPDATE 1:48 p.m. ET: The Falcons announced Neal will miss the rest of the season.

  2. That’s terrible news for such a talented player. You could tell after he first went down that he tweaked his ACL. I’m not sure why he went back out there so quickly.

  6. People complain about the sloppiness of opening games and this is one of the reasons why. These guys rightfully don’t go full on in the pre-season if many of them play at all. You can’t blame them in a sport where these knee injuries pop up all the time, many of them resulting from non-contact. Why would any of these guys want to play more than 20 or 30 snaps in meaningless pre-season games? The problem is the first couple regular season games end up a sloppy mess for everyone.

  8. tylawspick6 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 1:49 pm
    Ouch. Since they’re in cap hell, they can’t afford to trade for someone like an Earl Thomas.

    Neal looks like a nice player, too. Too bad

    The falcons are not nor ever been in cap hell under dimitroff

  11. Kris Leggett says:
    September 7, 2018 at 2:12 pm
    tylawspick6 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 1:49 pm
    Ouch. Since they’re in cap hell, they can’t afford to trade for someone like an Earl Thomas.

    Neal looks like a nice player, too. Too bad

    The falcons are not nor ever been in cap hell under dimitroff

    ————————

    Yes, they are. Ryan, Jones and Freeman are technically all overpaid, regardless of their team value.

    Should have dealt Freeman in the offaeason and gotten his replacement in the draft..

    Overpaying for RBs is very dumb. Your team is not in a reall bad cap hell, but you’re right up against the cap and have a lot of money on that O Line with Mack and others. Need more in-house development on the OLine to keep costs down.

    Not as top heavy a roster as maybe the Rams or a team like that, but you’re also not far off, which means your depth isn’t very good.

  12. Terrible to hear about Neal, I don’t get why the coach put him back in after the first injury, wonder if the PA will be looking into this? Those non contact injuries are scary, wishing him the best in his recovery

  13. “That’s terrible news for such a talented player. You could tell after he first went down that he tweaked his ACL. I’m not sure why he went back out there so quickly.”

    That reminds me of how Richard Sherman kept playing on a sore achilles last year until he eventually ruptured it. It seems like you need to either rest up or use a really strong brace in those situations.

