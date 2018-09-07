Keanu Neal tore his ACL

Getty Images

After Falcons safety Keanu Neal left Thursday night’s loss to the Eagles with a knee injury, head coach Dan Quinn said he thought Neal avoided a serious injury.

A report on Friday suggests Quinn’s assessment of the situation was a bad one. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Neal tore his ACL.

If correct, that diagnosis will bring an early end to Neal’s 2018 season and leave the Falcons without a key part of their defense. The 2016 first-round pick has started every game he’s played in his NFL career and has been a playmaker on the back end of the Atlanta defense.

Damontae Kazee filled in for Neal after he left the game on Thursday night. The Falcons also have Jordan Richards as a reserve after acquiring him in a trade with the Patriots last weekend.

UPDATE 1:48 p.m. ET: The Falcons announced Neal will miss the rest of the season.