Saints to induct Tom Benson in Ring of Honor on Sunday

Getty Images

The Saints will induct late owner Tom Benson into the club’s Ring of Honor during halftime of Sunday’s season opener.

Benson purchased the Saints in 1985 and served as owner for 33 years until he died March 15.

He will join kicker Morten Andersen, linebacker Rickey Jackson, quarterback Archie Manning and offensive tackle William Roaf in the Ring of Honor at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, which was established in 2013.

“The New Orleans Saints and the city of New Orleans meant so much to my husband,” Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement released by the team. “He was so proud of them and wanted the team and the entire region to be admired worldwide. He was also grateful to our fans for their commitment to the Saints. That passion and support of our fans inspired him to give back to the community like he did. His impact will always be felt and this is a great way for our organization and our fans to honor his legacy.”