Scooby Wright working out for Saints

The Cardinals made linebacker Scooby Wright one of their cuts on the way to setting a 53-man roster and he’s hitting the road in hopes of finding a team willing to give him a job for the 2018 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wright is working out for the Saints on Friday.

Wright was a seventh-round pick of the Browns in 2016 and played 13 games for Arizona over the last two seasons. Most of his playing time in those games came on special teams.

The Saints currently have five linebackers on their 53-man roster. Nate Stupar was part of the initial 53-man roster, but was released this week when the Saints moved to add running back Mike Gillislee.