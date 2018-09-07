Seahawks cut Simeon Thomas

Getty Images

The Seahawks cut cornerback Simeon Thomas on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. That leaves Seattle with 52 players on its 53-man roster.

The Seahawks were granted an exemption for free safety Earl Thomas, allowing him to practice this week without counting against their 53-player roster. Seattle must activate him by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET if he is going to play in Sunday’s season opener.

Seattle claimed Simeon Thomas off waivers from the Browns earlier this week.

Cleveland made Thomas a sixth-round pick this spring.