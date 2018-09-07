Severe rain and wind expected when Steelers visit Cleveland on Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 7, 2018, 5:07 PM EDT
Thursday night’s lightning delay in Philadelphia won’t be the only severe weather facing the NFL in Week One.

In Cleveland, a torrential downpour and high winds are expected on Sunday afternoon when the Steelers visit the Browns. Cleveland meteorologist Jeff Tanchak said it’s going to be miserable at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“All day Sunday and Sunday night we are looking at continuous heavy rain. Winds will be gusting up to 40 mph at times,” Tanchak said. “I have not seen a worse weather forecast for a Browns game in the almost 16 years I have been here and that includes snow events. I have no idea how they will be able to play football or how people will be able to sit in that stadium and watch a game.”

The NFL has confirmed it is monitoring the weather forecast in Cleveland. If there is lightning in the area, the NFL will delay the game. Heavy rain and wind alone are usually not enough to cause a delay.

20 responses to “Severe rain and wind expected when Steelers visit Cleveland on Sunday

  2. tittmouse says:
    September 7, 2018 at 5:10 pm
    Too bad the browns don’t have a qb who can throw it beyond 20 yards

    are you friggin kidding me? have you even seen tape of baker mayfield? the kid can throw it 60 yards for christ’s sake. please stop providing fake facts when it is convienent for ya and know your role homie.

  3. “I have no idea how they will be able to play football or how people will be able to sit in that stadium and watch a game.”

    —-

    1-31 will do that to people. (ba dum, tss)

  4. and for the wimps who say cancel or delay the game. grow up.

    football is meant to be played in nasty weather. i mean, didnt the bengals once play a playoff game in wind chills you see in antarctica?

    grow up and play the game like real men. be a friggin soldier mateys.

  5. tittmouse says:
    September 7, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Too bad the browns don’t have a qb who can throw it beyond 20 yards

    ———————————————————————–

    Only an idiot would be trying to throw the ball in heavy winds and rain. Run game will decide this game…. kinda ironic considering the Bell situation in pit.

  6. blah773 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 5:15 pm
    “I have no idea how they will be able to play football or how people will be able to sit in that stadium and watch a game.”

    —-

    1-31 will do that to people. (ba dum, tss)

    god the tears are delicious aren’t they. all the bashing the browns get, we will prove ourselves a worthy opponent to the rest of the league, and it starts sunday with a mudhole stomping of pukesburgh.

  11. Sometimes I turn my thermostat down to 65, go shirtless and pay my wife $20.00 to make me a hot dog and coke.

    It’s game-day, suck it up you sissies.

  13. tittmouse says:
    September 7, 2018 at 5:10 pm
    Too bad the browns don’t have a qb who can throw it beyond 20 yards

    are you friggin kidding me? have you even seen tape of baker mayfield? the kid can throw it 60 yards for christ’s sake. please stop providing fake facts when it is convienent for ya and know your role homie

    Just a hunch, but do you think that maybe he was referring to the QB who will actually START for the Brownies on Sunday. You know, the guy who will actually be asked to occasionally pass the ball a few times during the game. The guy who is not known for having an overly strong, accurate arm??

    I’m sure he appreciated the arrogant lecture you gave him, though.

  14. “I have no idea how they will be able to play football or how people will be able to sit in that stadium and watch a game.”

    There’s free beer if they win.

  15. tincup67 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 5:24 pm
    tittmouse says:
    September 7, 2018 at 5:10 pm
    Too bad the browns don’t have a qb who can throw it beyond 20 yards

    are you friggin kidding me? have you even seen tape of baker mayfield? the kid can throw it 60 yards for christ’s sake. please stop providing fake facts when it is convienent for ya and know your role homie

    Just a hunch, but do you think that maybe he was referring to the QB who will actually START for the Brownies on Sunday. You know, the guy who will actually be asked to occasionally pass the ball a few times during the game. The guy who is not known for having an overly strong, accurate arm??

    I’m sure he appreciated the arrogant lecture you gave him, though.

    tyrod taylor is fine. all the hate this guy gets for what, leading the crappy hapless buffalo dillweeds to their first playoff appearance in what seems like forever? come on grandpa.

  16. LowIQLeft says:
    September 7, 2018 at 5:18 pm
    Leveon Bell must not want to get wet

    yeah, but if he dont, his wallet will be perfectly dry.

    badda bing badda boom.

  17. rekroot says:
    September 7, 2018 at 5:27 pm
    “I have no idea how they will be able to play football or how people will be able to sit in that stadium and watch a game.”

    There’s free beer if they win.

    bud light is not real beer. it tastes like battery acid.

  18. Neither QB will be able to throw. Neither kicker will be able to kick FG’s. The Browns have a better running game. Don’t worry, Hue will find a way to loose!

