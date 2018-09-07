Steve Keim kicking tires on WRs, but Dez Bryant doesn’t appear on Cardinals’ radar

Getty Images

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim said on his weekly radio show that he likes his current receiver corps. But that hasn’t stopped the team from taking a couple of look-sees.

The Cardinals worked out Braxton Miller, Patrick Starr of Houston’s SportsTalk 790 reports. They also had Corey Coleman in town Friday, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Miller, 25, was a third-round pick of the Texans in 2016. He had 34 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns in 21 games for Houston.

Coleman, 24, was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2016. Cleveland gave up on him after 19 games, 56 catches, 718 yards and five touchdowns, shipping him to the Bills. Buffalo cut him last weekend.

Keim was asked about the availability of free agent receiver Dez Bryant.

“I always try and remain aggressive when it comes to player acquisition, regardless of whether it is a vet or someone we can kick the tires on as a young player,” Keim said on 98.7 Arizona Sports Station, via Darren Urban of the team website. “But this isn’t Fantasy Football. There is a business side to this as well. To be honest, we talk about all these players . . . but at the same time, there is a business side that can create obstacles.”

The Browns offered Bryant a one-year deal with a base value of less than $5 million last month. In the offseason, the former Cowboys receiver turned down a three-year, $21 million contract from the Ravens.