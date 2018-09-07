There were 28 penalties Thursday night, but none for lowering the helmet

September 7, 2018
Penalties for violations of the league’s new rules governing the use of the helmet dropped in the last two weeks of the preseason after the NFL clarified that inadvertent contact should not result in a flag.

That trend continued in Thursday night’s opener. Officials were not at all shy about calling penalties as there were 26 accepted penalties and two calls that offset, but none of them were for a player lowering his helmet to initiate contact.

It’s one game and the 15 to come on Sunday and Monday might bring a different result, but the change made in August may have alleviated some of the concern about how much the game would change because of the rule change.

While the new helmet rule did not come up, a new part of the roughing the passer rule did get called. Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was flagged for landing his body weight on Nick Foles after Foles delivered a pass in the first half.

14 responses to "There were 28 penalties Thursday night, but none for lowering the helmet

  5. The penalties were a combination of sloppy play, terrible rules, and ref incompetence. The game was practically unwatchable for me last night. There were almost as many penalties as combined points between the 2 teams! I am not ok with this. The refs and the league need to chill out. If this is a sign of things to come I will quit watching. Too frustrating

  6. I can’t believe how quick I forgot 90% of the games last year were identical to this……unwatchable.

    Recap: flag, flag, commercial, flag, flag, commercial, flag, commercial. #Repeat

    If fantasy football wasn’t a thing the NFL would be in serious trouble.

  7. I did not watch this game… just the highlights this morning.
    It is abundantly clear that American football is, essentially, a very flawed game.
    The violent collisions and narrative make it attractive to consumers. But now that it is overexposed, over analyzed, and, like all else in our current culture, transparently obvious in its agenda, the game itself will have to evolve or die. The folks who run the NFL already know that. They are rushing to make American football global while trying to preserve the very game itself. They are trying to beat time. Guess who wins that battle.

  9. One of the worst officiated games I have watched in years. I sure hope this isn’t what is to come with the game of football now.

  11. Honestly I turned the game off. All those flags were brutal. I don’t think they were favoring one team or the other but it just made it hard to watch. That landing with your weight penalty is going to be worse than the helmet rule. Dumbest penalty ever. I get the feeling I’ll be turning a lot of games off this year.

  12. This is a good thing? To have a 4 hour game that is a bad product and then have a flag on almost every play with Collinsworth over-selling the ticky tack calls to the viewer to insult them, with everyone knowing the calls are ticky tack at best, many of them perfectly timed on 3rd downs.

  13. ongogablogian says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:23 am
    More talk needed about the absurdly high 26 penalties than the lack of lowering helmet flags. Atrocious.
    //////////////
    The thing is though, just about every one of those was actually a penalty. Both of those teams were brutal. How hard is it to not line up offsides?! I counted 2-3 bad to iffy penalties. Game was boring until the end, wherein Matt Ryan apparently thinks the field is bigger than it is since he just launches balls out of the end zone.

