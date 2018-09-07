Titans rule out Jack Conklin, Rashaan Evans and Harold Landry

Getty Images

The Titans will have to wait at least a week to see their top two draft picks in a regular season game.

The team has ruled out linebackers Rashaan Evans and Harold Landry for their game against the Dolphins. Right tackle Jack Conklin and safety Kendrick Lewis will also miss the game.

Evans has been dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him off the practice field for most of training camp and the entire preseason schedule. The first-round pick has been limited in practice this week, so it may not be too much longer before he’s cleared for game action.

Landry went from limited by an ankle injury on Wednesday to a non-participant in Thursday’s practice. There’s better news for fellow outside linebacker Derrick Morgan as he’s been a full participant in practice this week after having knee surgery last month.

Conklin is making his way back from a torn ACL suffered near the end of last season while Lewis is sidelined by a foot injury.