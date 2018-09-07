Tom Brady on Eagles’ Philly Philly play: Good execution wins games

Posted by Charean Williams on September 7, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
Tom Brady was watching Thursday night’s NFL season opener with his son, Jack. He recognized the Eagles’ “Philly Philly” play call in the second half.

The Eagles borrowed the play from the Patriots.

New England ran a version of the play in Super Bowl LII, but Brady dropped the pass from receiver Danny Amendola.

The Patriots ran it with one running back and two tight ends, and the Eagles used one running back and one tight end.

Brady was asked Friday about quarterback Nick Foles‘ 15-yard catch from receiver Nelson Agholor to set up Philadelphia’s first touchdown in the Eagles’ victory over the Falcons.

“Good execution wins games,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I think that’s ultimately what we have to do. When you have to make the plays, you either make them or you don’t.”

11 responses to “Tom Brady on Eagles’ Philly Philly play: Good execution wins games

  3. Theres no guarantee they win anything Brady could have thrown for 600 yards and scored with 0:15 seconds left and the Eagles could have went down the field to score. There was nothing stopping the Eagles offense at all. That mediocore pass rush and secondary got lit up by Pederson/Foles. Brady cant play D. Just one more stop would have helped them but the defense couldnt do anything. Bend dont break doesnt work when you keep breaking esp on 4th down!

  7. When I look at the greatest players in every sport, and greatest teams for that matter, they always execute the basic plays perfectly. A-Rod throws the back shoulder pass so well it’s effectively un-defendable. Randy Johnson threw a slider that everyone in the world knew was coming, yet no one could do a damn thing about. Tim Duncan had the bank shot. Everyone wants to do fancy, sweet looking things but the truly epic players are capable of doing basic plays no matter if you know it’s coming or what you do to stop it.

    Plain, simple, brutally efficient execution of plays is what makes people and teams unstoppable. That part of the game gets lost on a lot of guys, even at the top levels.

  8. The patriots dont win by good execution. Its called refs in foxborough, holding by the offensive line and illegal pick plays. When the eagles ran a fake walkthrough they looked clueless on defense

  10. 600+ yards of offense and didn’t have to punt once. Lost the game. Seems impossible, but it happened.

    I’ll be amazed if they can figure out a way to upgrade the defense this year, but history has amazed us many times with the Belichick/Brady Patriots so I hold out hope that they’ll figure it out as the season gets going and rolls on.

  11. Yeah, let’s ask the expert who dropped the same pass. JaMarcus Russell would have caught it, as would Ryan Leaf, Geno Smith and Tim Tebow. Brady dropped it.

