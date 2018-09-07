Tom Brady sticking to football, trying to avoid bringing “any drama this year”

Getty Images

Tom Brady is sticking to football. He’s not going to answer questions about his personal athletic trainer, Alex Guerrero, about drama surrounding the team or anything else unrelated to the Patriots on the field.

Brady was polite but clear about that Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

“I don’t want to bring on any drama this year,” Brady said. “I’m just focused on what I want to do, and be a great football player for this team and be a good example in the locker room, provide great leadership. That’s where my focus is. I know people want to talk about a lot of other things but I just really want to stick on football and focus on being the best I can be for this team.”

Earlier this week, Brady said he was dealing with the Patriots’ drama better than in recent seasons.

His answer Friday about wanting “to stick on football” followed a question about Guerrero.

Brady, who passed for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns in winning the MVP award last season, also declined to answer a question about Colin Kaepernick’s endorsement with Nike.

“I really want to focus on football, not hot topics, and my reaction to a lot of hot topics and so forth,” Brady said. “Get ready for the Texans. They’re a great team. That’s where my focus is, not on advertisements and so forth.”

In the epilogue to his Tom vs. Time Facebook series, Brady restated his goal of playing until he was 45. But now, with the season opener two days away, the 41-year-old isn’t interested in looking beyond Sunday’s game.

This season, his 19th, is at hand.

“I’m really excited,” Brady said. “It’s a blessing to be able to do it. I love playing football. I love the sport. I’ve been doing it for a long time. I’m not sure what life would be like without it. I’ve had a few experiences when I haven’t been out there and haven’t liked those very much.

“There’s no place I’d rather be Sunday afternoon at 1 o’clock than playing here and playing well.”