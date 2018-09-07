Tyrann Mathieu named first NFLPA Community MVP of 2018 season

Getty Images

Tyrann Mathieu is playing for a new team this year and the Texans safety didn’t wait long to start finding ways to help out in Houston.

Mathieu delivered 250 backpacks filled with school supplies to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston so that they could be distributed to children in need. Mathieu also donated 250 backpacks to kids in his native New Orleans and the NFL Players Association recognized his efforts by naming him their first Community MVP of the year.

“I am proud to be in a position where I can give back to the community,” Mathieu said in a statement. “Because of my experience with Hurricane Katrina, I share a connection with the families here in Houston who were, and continue to be, affected by Hurricane Harvey. Thank you to the NFLPA for the support and honor of Community MVP.”

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 donation to Mathieu’s foundation or charity of his choice and Mathieu will be eligible to win this year’s Alan Page Community Award along with the other players who are recognized weekly this season.