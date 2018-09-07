Week One injury report roundup

Getty Images

The NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Eagles and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

49ers at Vikings

The 49ers won’t have T Erik Magnuson (hamstring) or LB Dekoda Watson (hamstring) in the lineup on Sunday. LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring) is expected to be out as well after drawing a doubtful tag.

The Vikings ruled out T Aviante Collins (elbow), C Pat Elflein (ankle, shoulder) and RB Roc Thomas (ankle). CB Mackensie Alexander (ankle) is likely out after being listed as doubtful, but hopes are higher for CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) thanks to his questionable status.

Bengals at Colts

Bengals WR Cody Core (back) is not expected to play after being listed as doubtful.

The Colts will wait to see if LT Anthony Castonzo (hamstring) and RB Marlon Mack (hamstring) can play after being listed as questionable. T Denzelle Good (knee, wrist) has been ruled out.

Bills at Ravens

The Bills ruled out WR Ray-Ray McCloud (knee) and listed LB Julian Stanford (nose) as questionable to play in the opener.

DT Willie Henry (abdomen) and TE Hayden Hurst (foot) won’t play for the Ravens. CB Maurice Canady (thigh) and LB Kenny Young (knee) drew questionable tags.

Buccaneers at Saints

Buccaneers first-round DT Vita Vea (calf) will not play this week. CB Brent Grimes (groin) and CB De'Vante Harris (hamstring) are both considered doubtful to play while T Donovan Smith (knee) is questionable.

Two Saints offensive linemen — G Jermon Bushrod (not injury related) and T Andrus Peat (quadricep) — are listed as questionable for Sunday.

Jaguars at Giants

The Jaguars did not issue any injury designations.

LB Tae Davis (hamstring) and DE Olivier Vernon (ankle) will not play for the Giants.

Steelers at Browns

Steelers TE Vance McDonald (foot) will have to wait at least a week to make his 2018 debut.

The Browns ruled out CB E.J. Gaines (knee) and listed LB James Burgess (concussion) as doubtful.

Texans at Patriots

The Texans ruled out CB Kayvon Webster (achilles) and listed four players — WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), LB Duke Ejiofor (hamstring), and WR Will Fuller (hamstring) — as questionable to face New England.

Patriots RT Marcus Cannon (calf), S Nate Ebner (knee), TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring) and RB Sony Michel (knee) are listed as questionable.

Titans at Dolphins

The Titans will not have RT Jack Conklin (knee), LB Rashaan Evans (hamstring), LB Harold Landry (ankle) and S Kendrick Lewis (foot) in this week’s lineup.

WR DeVante Parker (finger) is the only Dolphins player with an injury designation and he is listed as doubtful to play.

Chiefs at Chargers

Chiefs S Eric Berry (heel) didn’t practice all week and was tagged as doubtful to play on Sunday.

The Chargers will also be down a key defender as DE Joey Bosa (foot) was ruled out for Week One.

Cowboys at Panthers

C Travis Frederick (illness), DE Datone Jones (knee) and S Xavier Woods (hamstring) are out for the Cowboys. CB Chidobe Awuzie (back) and S Kavon Frazier (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Panthers WR Curtis Samuel (medical illness) has been ruled out. TE Chris Manhertz (foot), G Amini Silatolu (knee) and T Daryl Williams (knee) are all listed as questionable for Sunday’s opener.

Washington at Cardinals

WR Maurice Harris (concussion) is out for Washington.

DE Markus Golden (knee) isn’t ready to go for the Cardinals. TE Jermaine Gresham (achilles), RB T.J. Logan (ankle), DT Robert Nkemdiche (foot) and DT Olsen Pierre (toe) are listed as questionable to play.

Seahawks at Broncos

The Seahawks will open the season without G D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and LB K.J. Wright (knee). CB Dontae Johnson (hip) has been listed as questionable.

The Broncos are injury free for the season opener.

Bears at Packers

Bears S DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm, back) has been ruled out and TE Daniel Brown (shoulder) is listed as doubtful.

The Packers ruled out S Josh Jones (ankle). Linebackers Oren Burks (shoulder) and James Crawford (hamstring) are both listed as questionable for the home team.