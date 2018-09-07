With “crucial year” starting, one more look at how Seahawks came apart

Getty Images

Stories of dysfunction and disagreements inside the Seahawks over the last couple of seasons are nothing new and the initial denials of rifts within the team gave way to a tacit acknowledgement that the mix needed to change this year.

The Seahawks overhauled much of their roster this offseason and said farewell to many of the key defensive pieces that helped them win a Super Bowl after the 2013 season. Some of those players spoke to Greg Bishop and Robert Klemko of SI.com for another look back at how things fell apart in Seattle over the last couple of years.

The stories they tell are familiar. There’s dismay about the decision not to run Marshawn Lynch against the Patriots at the end of a Super Bowl loss, disputes over how some members of the defense treated quarterback Russell Wilson and, per former Seahawk Tony McDaniel, discussion of how players “just stopped responding” to head coach Pete Carroll.

Anecdotes similar to ones that have been circulating for a while paint a picture of growing resentment about the way Carroll treated Wilson. The rift got bigger and bigger until Carroll and General Manager John Schneider decided to seriously shift the makeup of the roster heading into this season. As wide receiver Doug Baldwin notes, the year to come will serve as a referendum on the direction the team is taking now.

“This is a crucial year, marking a new era of Seahawks football,” Baldwin said. “The jury is still out on what’s to come.”

The first answers will come on Sunday afternoon in Denver.