The Vikings will head into their season opener with injury questions about a couple of their cornerbacks.

The team’s final injury report of the week has Xavier Rhodes listed as questionable and Mackensie Alexander listed as doubtful to play against the 49ers.

Rhodes appears to be moving in the right direction as the week comes to an end. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury, but moved up to a full practice on Friday.

Alexander is dealing with an ankle issue. He was limited the last two days after missing practice altogether on Wednesday.

The Vikings ruled out center Pat Elflein, tackle Aviante Collins and running back Roc Thomas.