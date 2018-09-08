Bucs place cornerback De’Vante Harris on IR

Getty Images

A pair of Buccaneers cornerbacks popped up on the Friday injury report. One of them is heading to injured reserve.

De'Vante Harris exits the roster due to a hamstring injury. He has been replaced by Javien Elliott, who was activated from the practice squad.

The Bucs claimed Harris on waivers from the Saints last month. An undrafted free agent, Harris spent two years in New Orleans, appearing in 21 games with two starts.

Elliott, coincidentally, has appeared in 21 games with two starts for the Bucs over the last two seasons.

Tampa Bay starts the season at New Orleans on Sunday. On Friday, starting cornerback Brent Grimes popped up on the injury report as doubtful with a groin injury.