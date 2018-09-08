Bucs rule out Brent Grimes for Sunday at New Orleans

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will face Drew Brees & Co. without their top cornerback.

Brent Grimes was not on the team flight to New Orleans and has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game against the Saints.

The news is no surprise, as Grimes had been listed as doubtful with a groin injury. But it is a major cause for concern in Tampa, where the Bucs were already heavy underdogs even before they lost a key defensive player in a game against one of the league’s top offenses.

Buccaneers rookie cornerback Carlton Davis is now expected to start, a tall order for his first NFL game.